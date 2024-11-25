Kings Meats delivers over 700 turkeys to families in need in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Kings Meats extended their annual turkey giveaway to South Lake Tahoe this past Sunday, providing over 700 turkeys to families in need. This remarkable act of generosity, traditionally held only in Placerville, was made possible through the support of El Dorado County residents, family-run small businesses, community leaders, Kings Meats guests, and the El Dorado Community Foundation.

Kings Meats, located at 787 Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs, CA, is a family-run retail butcher shop renowned for its in-house dry-aged beef, fresh-cut meats, sausages, deli selections, and a variety of local products. Their commitment to quality and community service has made them a cherished establishment in El Dorado County.

“This is about our amazing El Dorado County community that always steps up to help those in need, our community made this happen!” Said Casey King, owner of Kings Meats.

The Marcella Foundation’s FeedTahoe program coordinated the distribution logistics in South Lake Tahoe, ensuring that every turkey reached local families through a network of trusted nonprofit partners.

“We are deeply grateful to Kings Meats for their kindness and commitment to our community,” said Melissa Uppendahl, Executive Director of the Marcella Foundation. “We just launched the FeedTahoe initiative, so we were able to use some of our new tech to help coordinate logistics for the day. It was so inspiring to see all of the volunteers and local nonprofits come together to make this happen.”

A special thanks goes California Conservation Corps for providing a team of volunteers who assisted throughout the day, helping to ensure the delivery of turkeys to multiple organizations, including:

Boys & Girls Club

CASA

Christmas Cheer

California Conservation Corps

Family Resource Center

Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra

Lake Tahoe Community College

MountainHouse Church

Our Lady of Lake Tahoe

Phoenix Food Pantry

Sierra Community Church

S.M.I.L.E.S.

SOS Outreach

Tahoe Youth and Family Services

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

A huge thank you also goes out to the many volunteers who arrived to pick up and deliver turkeys to nonprofit partners, ensuring families in need would have food on their tables. From organizing logistics to distributing food, this effort exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion that defines our area.

If your business would like to make a food donation to FeedTahoe’s network of nonprofit partners in the South Lake Tahoe community this holiday season, please visit: http://www.feedtahoe.org/donate-food and fill out a food donation form.