Kingsbury auto shop catches fire

An auto and engine repair shop on Kingsbury Grade caught fire Wednesday afternoon, injuring at least one person.

The fire erupted at Ron’s Auto & Small Engine Repair, located in the bottom floor of the Market Street building housing the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, forcing the evacuation of the entire complex.

“I looked out my office window and saw a huge cloud of black smoke,” said Stephanie Puls, an employee at Sierra Valley Electric, located right above the auto shop.

Puls said a mechanic was airlifted from the scene by Cal-Star.

“He was totally aware of what was going on,” said Puls. “In fact he was trying to put [the fire] out before we called 911.”

The extent of the man’s injuries and the damage to the building are not known.

The fire happened just two days after a mobile home on Kingsbury Grade was destroyed by a fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.