Kingsbury Grade pursuit ends in wreck near summit

Kingsbury Grade was snarled by a collision after a brief pursuit reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

Douglas County deputies first reported a silver Subaru failed to stop at around 9:55 a.m. late this past week.

The chase ended at Buchanan and Kingsbury when the Subaru rolled over.

The occupant of the vehicle was transported to Carson Valley Medical Center to be checked out after being taken into custody.

A dog inside the vehicle was reported to be unhurt as a result of the collision that reportedly involved a sedan and an SUV.

The Subaru was registered to a South Lake Tahoe address.

Traffic was backed up over Kingsbury while deputies directed traffic around the collision.