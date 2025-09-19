Kingsbury Hardware on Kingsbury Grade Road is closing for good
STATELINE, Nev. – Owners Cliff and Vonnie Schellenger have announced the closure of the Kingsbury Hardware Store in Stateline. The store is holding a Store Closing Sale on Friday, September 19.
“We’re running our biggest sale ever. Up to 75% off! Everything in the store will be on sale. From nuts and bolts to electrical, plumbing and automotive, every department is included,” said Cliff Schellenger.
“For a limited time, propane will continue to be offered for the convenience of our customers, but at regular prices.”
The Closing Sale begins on Friday, September 19 at 8 a.m.
