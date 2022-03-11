Kingsbury resident files for Douglas County Commission

Natalie Yanish



STATELINE, Nev. — After a dozen years on the Kingsbury General Improvement District, trustee Natalie Yanish is challenging Douglas County Commissioner Wes Rice.

Both Rice and Yanish filed on Monday morning in Stateline.

Yanish was named “2021 Public Official of the Year” award by the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities. She was the first League president from a general improvement district.

“I see a gap in what Douglas County residents want, and how the current commission policies restrict the ability for residents to thrive. Regulations, restrictions, and bureaucracy has been growing in policy making, and our community is suffering because of burdensome ordinances,” she said.

Yanish, a Realtor, was a member of the county’s vacation home rental task force and has been a regular commenter at county meetings dealing with the ordinance.

“I am a fiscal conservative who will get Douglas County back on track,” she said. “I am a steward of taxpayer money and have been an advocate in the community because I feel local jurisdictions should plan for the future while also ensuring that taxpayers and constituents are treated fairly.”

Yanish was elected to the Kingsbury Board in 2010, after a tie required her and the other candidate to draw cards for the seat.

She served district chairwoman in 2014, 2018 and 2021, and is termed out this year.

She cites her experience dealing with several government and nonprofit organizations.

“I have worked in the tourism industry in Lake Tahoe and then as an expert in land use and private property rights,” she said. “Burdensome regulations harm landowners, constituents, and community. We can have a robust economy and healthy tourism economy in balance with residents’ needs. A levelheaded approach to policy making is crucial for the County Commission and citizens.”

For more information, visit http://www.natalieyanish.com or call 775-843-7142.