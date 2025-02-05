Kirkwood avalanche dogs teach fifth graders new tricks

GLENBROOK, Nev. – The Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dogs Foundation hosted fifth graders at Spooner Lake for an educational day in the snow and trees on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Students from C. C. Meneley Elementary Schoolin Gardnerville, Nev. gained an avalanche education as part of their annual outdoor science camp.

The students utilized transceivers, probes, and shovels as they learned avalanche awareness, safety, and rescue techniques, even sporting avalanche airbags at one point.

Principle Blaine Spiers and student Jemma Wirtanen with inflated air bags at KRADs education class on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Spooner Lake. Provided / Heather Dent K9 Handler

But the high point of the day was a K9 search and rescue demonstration by three K9s—Esha, Avy, and Momo—who, along with their handlers, demonstrated the impressive ability to locate buried objects in the snow.

Billy Wirtanen with the foundation says the K9s are the highlight for the students and provide a platform for instructors to then teach valuable avalanche safety skills.

Kirkwood Rescue and Avalanche Dogs Foundation showed a group of fifth graders avalanche safety techniques on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Spooner Lake. Provided / KRAD

“The earlier avalanche education is introduced,” Wirtanen says, “the safer people are when recreating in the Sierra Nevada. It encourages further curiosity and learning, fostering a safer outdoor experience for all.”

Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dog Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational and charitable assistance to the general public and maintaining an active rescue and avalanche dog program.

The foundation is available for educational outreach opportunities and can be contacted at kradfoundation@gmail.com . You can follow along on their Instagram or Facebook page by searching KRAD.