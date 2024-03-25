Kirkwood extends season through April 28
KIRKWOOD, Calif. – Kirkwood Mountain Resort will be adding two full weeks to their ski and ride season, remaining open until Sunday, April 28. As always, these dates are conditions dependent, and guests should expect changes to terrain access as bluebird days increase.
More information about lift operations and terrain status can always be found in the My Epic app and on the Lift and Terrain Status page on the website.
In addition to Kirkwood’s extension, they’re gearing up for the return of highly anticipated spring events at the resort that promise fun and excitement for all like the Pride celebration on March 29, IFSA FWQ Challenger event April 1, Banked Slalom April 6, Full Send Fridays April 12, and of course, the Slush Cup April 13.
