Kirkwood Mountain Resort ski patroller missing

John Greever

A member of the Kirkwood Mountain Resort ski patrol hasn’t been seen since Aug. 3 and his family is hoping the community can help locate him.

John Greever, 38, left his home near Georgetown School on foot at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday without his cell phone, GPS watch, vehicle or beloved dog, according to Greever’s younger sister Robin Waskowiak.

Greever, who grew up in Georgetown and is on the Kirkwood ski patrol, was wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a blue baseball cap. He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Search and Rescue teams have searched the Georgetown area, finding scent trails in the Georgetown Nature Area and along Wentworth Springs Road, Waskowiak said.

Anyone with information that could help find Greever is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-626-4911.