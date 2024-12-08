Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsors B&B Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Kirkwood Mountain Resort, one of the two Vail ski resorts operating in the South Lake Tahoe area, was the host for Bread & Broth’s (B&B) Monday Meal on November 18th.

The $350 sponsorship fee to host Kirkwood’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) is funded by Vail’s EpicPromise Grant.

EpicPromise grants are awarded annually, and Bread & Broth has been a recipient of the grant funds since 2011. Over the years, the EpicPromise grant has funded 12 Adopt A Days annually, and more recently, the grant funding has increased to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for distribution at Monday Meals and purchase weekend food for the Bread & Broth’s B&B 4 Kids program.

From left to right: Janessa Staab, Lucy Warren, Steve Kremer, Cara Bourne, Dan Deemer. Provided

Throughout the year, Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort alternate months sponsoring Adopt A Days, and for the month of November, it was Kirkwood’s turn to host the Monday Meal. “It is so great volunteering at a Bread & Broth meal,” shared Cara Bourne of Kirkwood Skier Services. “Being a part of feeding a delicious meal to our community feels so wonderful.” Joining Cara were fellow Kirkwood team members Dan Deemer, Steve Kremer, Janessa Staab, and Lucy Warren who appeared to share the same sentiment as they helped the B&B volunteer serve the evening grateful dinner guests.

“Tonight, we fed a hot meal to over 100 people and provided fresh produce and groceries as well,” added Cara. “It’s great to see folks leave with full bellies and more food for the week.”

As always, the Kirkwood’s AAD team members were a great help to the B&B volunteers by enthusiastically performing the tasks needed to serve the meal. But more importantly, were the acts of kindness to the dinner guests by the Kirkwood team members which set the welcoming tone of the evening meal.

Kudos to Vail’s EpicPromise Grant program and Kirkwood team for their efforts to help those in need.