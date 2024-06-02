Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise grant funding of twelve Adopt A Day of Nourishments a year at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort alternate months sponsoring and sending team members to help the B&B volunteers with their sponsorship meal’s setup, serving, and takedown/cleanup.

For the month of May, Kirkwood was the Vail sponsor for the meal on May 20th.

Daniel Deemer, Kirkwood Mountain Resort’s Senior Manager of Base Area Operations, who is a frequent Kirkwood Adopt A Day of Nourishment crew member shared his thoughts regarding his many volunteering experiences at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal.

“Bread & Broth continues to be a meaningful and valuable offering for our community. This is true, not only of the guests that receive a delicious meal and groceries, but the enrichment also extends to the Bread & Broth volunteers who put a tremendous amount of time and energy into this program. I am proud this program exists within our community and encourage anyone wishing to get involved to do so.”

Bread & Broth is very appreciative of the monthly Vail Resort AAD sponsorships and the outstanding support and generosity of the Vail team members. These AAD volunteers spend 3 hours of their time and effort to ensure that the dinner guests who come through St. Theresa’s Grace Hall door feel welcomed, enjoy a hot meal, receive bags of nutritious food, and enjoy the pleasant camaraderie of their fellow dinner guests and the volunteers hosting the dinner. It is truly a wonderful experience for all involved in the Monday Meal event.

In addition to Daniel, his fellow Kirkwood teammates at the Monday Meal on May 20th included Cara Bourne, Ethan Escobedo, Sage McDermott, Will McCain, and Lucy Warren. Many Kirkwood team members volunteer so frequently at Monday Meals that they just come in and quickly assume the tasks needed to have the dinner and the food giveaways run smoothly and efficiently to ensure that everyone leaves the evening meal with a smile.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .