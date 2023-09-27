Kirkwood Mountain Resort supports Bread & Broth Monday Meal

KIRKWOOD, Calif. – With the cost of food impacting the lives of folks who are struggling to make ends meet, enjoying a full-course delicious dinner and picking up bags filled with fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, and basic staples like meat and bread, is a welcome treat each Monday for those who attend Bread & Broth’s evening meal.

Bread & Broth’s weekly Monday Meal is served at St. Theresa Church’s Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. and is made possible by funds donated to Bread & Broth’s General Fund and through Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships. Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise Grant, the local Vail Resorts, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, each sponsor six Monday Meals annually through the Adopt A Day of Nourishment program.

Picture – left to right: Dan Deemer, Jacob Klade, Charli Talley, Cara Bourne, Stephanie Padilla Provided

For the month of September, it was the Kirkwood Mountain Resort’s turn to host a Monday Meal, and on September 11, the Bread & Broth volunteers were joined by Kirkwood team members Cara Bourne, Dan Deemer, Jacob Klade, Stephanie Padilla, and Charli Trolley, all of whom have volunteered at past Kirkwood AAD sponsorships.

Knowing the ropes, the Kirkwood team was a tremendous help in providing a great meal served to the eighty-six folks who enjoyed a wonderful meal of stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, and a tomato-cucumber salad.

“It’s always a wonderful feeling to come out to assist our community and those that are in need the most,” shared Jacob. Having the Kirkwood team on the dinner serving line always means that a warm welcome and a big smile accompanies the evening meal.

Thank you to Vail Resorts and the wonderful crew from Kirkwood Mountain Resort for their support of Bread & Broth’s free Monday Meal dinner service program.

For more information about Bread & Broth’s programs and ways to volunteer or donate, visit our website at http://www.breadandbroth.org .