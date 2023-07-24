Kirkwood Mountain Resort supports Bread & Broth

Kirkwood Mountain Resort hosts the July 10 Monday Meal.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Continuing their support of Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal, Kirkwood Mountain Resort hosted the July 10 full-course Mexican themed dinner as the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor.

In addition to the $300 sponsorship donation funded by Vail’s EpicPromise Grant program, three Kirkwood Mountain Resort team members, Cara Bourne, Skier Services Manager; Justin Hartwell, Director of Skier Services; and Gordon Vizenor, Building Maintenance Assistant Manager; joined the Bread & Broth volunteers to serve the 78 dinner guests who arrived at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall ready to enjoy another great meal provided by B&B and its Adopt A Day sponsors.

“The Bread & Broth volunteers and their dinner guests are truly amazing people. It is always a pleasure to help,” shared the trio who dubbed themselves the “One Team, Dream Team” from Kirkwood. After helping with the meal and food giveaway setup, the team moved on to the serving line, filling the dinner trays with chicken enchiladas, a three-bean salad, corn bread, and chips and salsa. As always, the Adopt A Day team ended their service by helping with the dinner service’s breakdown and cleanup.

The word from the dinner guests was that it was an incredible meal, and as they left Grace Hall after finishing their meal, many of the dinner guests gave their thanks to the Bread & Broth cooks and the Kirkwood serving crew.

Bread & Broth said they are extremely fortunate to have the support of the Vail Resort organization and the Kirkwood Mountain Resort team members. Hosting six Adopt A Days each year, Kirkwood team members are always a tremendous help at the dinners and are always cheerful and kind in their service to those attending the dinners. Kudos to Vail and its Kirkwood team members.

Source: Bread & Broth