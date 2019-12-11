Kirkwood Mountain Resort to open 100% of its terrain on Friday

Kirkwood Mountain Resort will be 100% open on Friday.

Provided / Kirkwood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The drops, hair-raising cornices and cliffs, groomed trails and beginner terrain — it all will be open this Friday at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Although some resorts are close, Kirkwood will be the first at Lake Tahoe to have 100% of its terrain available for skiers and riders.

Kirkwood has had everything open on the front side of the resort, and on Friday will add back-side terrain and the popular Devil’s Corral area.

Kirkwood has received more than 10-feet of snow this season, including more than 6-feet of snow to start the month of December, and leads the way for snowfall at California resorts with a total of 125-inches for the season, according to a press release.

On Saturday, the resort will host the seventh annual #KirkwoodDeep Rider’s Awards.

The free event begins at 4 p.m. and brings together skiers and riders for a night of ski films, friendly competition and community connections.

For more information, visit Kirkwood.com.