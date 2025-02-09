Kirkwood partners with Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – One of the signature events of sponsoring a Bread & Broth (B&B) Monday Meal is having the sponsor volunteer crew members sign the Adopt A Day of Nourishment banner that is displayed during the evening meal. Many of B&B’s Adopt A Day (AAD) sponsors host two to six meal a year and their AAD crew members find the experience so rewarding that they become repeat volunteers at their sponsors’ dinners, signing the banner every time they come to help.

On January 29th, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which hosts six sponsorships a year, was the evening’s Adopt A Day sponsor. According to Cindy Archer, B&B’s AAD sponsor crew coordinator for the evening, the returning Kirkwood volunteers were beginning to put hash tags next to their names rather than signing their names again. To reward them for their dedication to B&B, Cindy “promised them a Gold Star for those who get up to five hash tags after their names,”

It is thanks to the generosity of the Vail EpicPromise grant which funds the $350 AAD sponsorship fee that Kirkwood team members are afforded the opportunity to volunteer at an event in which they find a meaningful way of helping others that is fun and fosters a connection with those they are serving.

“Extremely grateful to have been able to be of service to our community,” shared Keith Ricketts, Kirkwood’s Transportation Manager. “We are provided with ‘an attitude of gratitude’ when we volunteer,” he added. Joining Keith were fellow Kirkwood team members Cara Bourne, Dan Deemer, and Morgan Linn who have volunteered many times over the past years.

Bread & Broth is extremely grateful to the Vail organization, their local Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts, and all of their dedicated team members who diligently strive to provide a great skiing experience and support the local community members who are in need of a little help and hope.