Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsors Bread & Broth Dinner

Kirkwood Mountain Resort volunteers (from left to right) Ashley Spangler, Katie Wry, Alex Tyler and Mike Scalzo.

After arriving around 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, at St. Theresa Grace Hall, Kirkwood Mountain Resort team members Mike Scalzo, Ashley Spangler, Alex Tyler and Katie Wry donned Bread & Broth aprons and set about helping the B&B volunteers with the preparation for the Monday Meal dinner serving. Once the food “giveaway” bags were packed and the dessert and drink tables were setup, the five helpful Kirkwood Adopt A Day sponsor crew members happily took their positions on the serving line ready to start dishing out heaping servings of roast pork loin, oven roasted potatoes, roasted broccoli, and quinoa and tossed green salads to the dinners guests as the doors to Grace Hall opened at 4 p.m.

“This was my first-time volunteering at Bread & Broth and I was very impressed with the quantity and quality of the food provided,” Kirkwood team member Wry. “The volunteers working here were very friendly and kind and seemed to have great rapport with the dinner guests. This is an amazing service to the community and I am very grateful to have been a part of it.”

The six annual Kirkwood Mountain Resort AAD sponsorships are all funded by Vail’s EpicPromise grant program and at every AAD dinner up to five Kirkwood team members donate their time helping the B&B volunteers.

B&B is very grateful for the generous support we receive from the Kirkwood organization and the wonderful team members who show up and work so hard to welcome and help feed the Monday Meal dinner guests.

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service information visit B&B’s website http://www.breadandbroth.org.