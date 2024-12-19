Kirkwood to host Natural Selection Tour Duel

KIRKWOOD, Calif. – Kirkwood Mountain Resort is thrilled to host a YETI Natural Selection DUEL during the first stage of the 2025 Natural Selection Tour from January 24–30, 2025!

Created by professional snowboarder Travis Rice, the Natural Selection Tour showcases the world’s top riders from Olympians to big mountain film icons all competing on natural and naturally enhanced terrain. Natural Selection DUELS feature six iconic mountain venues around the world, including Kirkwood, where head-to-head competition between two top riders will decide who moves on to the next stage of the 2025 Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke.

Magical and untamed, Kirkwood is a high-alpine playground for those seeking big-mountain adventure. Known for its steep, rowdy and technical terrain, Kirkwood has earned its place as a bucket-list destination for freeskiers and riders, fostering a legacy of world-class athletes. Its unique location atop the Sierra Crest creates the K-Factor—a geographical predisposition to receive some of the lightest, driest, and most plentiful snow in the Tahoe region. This combination of terrain and conditions is why the Natural Selection Tour chose Kirkwood to host a duel this season.

View of Kirkwood’s famous “The Wall” run and Chair 10. Kirkwood Mountain Resort

The YETI Natural Selection DUEL held at Kirkwood will feature a head-to-head competition between two of the world’s top snowboarders, Severin van der Meer and Brandon Davis. When not competing, the riders will be riding the terrain at Kirkwood on down days throughout the competition window. All the best action and the winners of Natural Selection DUELS will be unveiled in edited shows that will premiere on February 24, 2025, on Red Bull TV.

The winner of the Natural Selection DUEL competition held at Kirkwood will join 18 fellow returning and invited Natural Selection Tour riders for two LIVE competition days during the YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke. The full Revelstoke event will broadcast live on Red Bull TV during the March 10-17 competition window. Learn more about Natural Selection events and watch them as they debut at naturalselectiontour.com and on @naturalselectionsnow .