Kirkwood Mountain Resort welcomes new general manager

Matt Jones will take over as general manager at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Provided

There’s a new vice president and general manager for Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Matt Jones will be replacing Tom Fortune, who moved to Heavenly.

Jones started his career with Vail Resorts in 1998 in the human resources department. He moved up to corporate HR director, where he helped relocate the corporate headquarters from Vail to Broomfield, Colo., in 2006.

Jones went back to Vail in 2007 to serve as the HR director at Vail Mountain which he did for 10 years. He most recently served as vice president of human resources for the Colorado Resorts.

“For over 20 years, Matt has been a key part of our Colorado leadership team,” said Pete Sonntag, senior vice president, North America West and Australia Regions, in a press release. “His keen understanding of mountain operations and his true passion for the people who live, work and play in the mountains, will keep Kirkwood’s adventurous spirit alive and well.”

Jones will be relocating his wife and two sons from Colorado to Tahoe. He will start his new role Oct. 15.

“I can’t wait to get out on the mountain,” said Jones. “Kirkwood is a special place with amazing terrain. It offers everything a skier could ask for and I am excited to be able to join the Kirkwood team and explore more of the resort with my family.”