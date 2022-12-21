Kirkwood’s 50th anniversary short film available online
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In honor of Kirkwood’s 50th anniversary, a sold out celebration was held on Saturday, Dec. 17, where a short film, “50 Years Deep: The Kirkwood Story” debuted.
The 15-minute film featuring many interviews was made available Tuesday night on Kirkwood’s YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook channels.
“This was a wonderful evening and celebration for our resort,” said Vice President & General Manager Matt Jones. “Seeing so many people from Kirkwood’s past and present come together to celebrate this incredible mountain that we love was special beyond words. We are proud to honor the legacy of those who built this mountain and its community, as we all work together to preserve it for future generations of skiers and riders that will find a welcoming home here at Kirkwood.”
