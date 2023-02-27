Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe hosts Bread & Broth dinner

Last Monday, Feb. 20, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe was a sponsor for Bread & Broth's Monday Meal. Pictured (from left) are Christy Slocum, Barry Slocum, Don Borges, Margie Maxhimer, Velma Schnoll (Kiwanis President), Jerry Klosterboer and Laurie Rivas.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Long active in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe and its members believe in service and want to make a difference by working together and with other members of the community.

That is why sponsoring a Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment on Monday, Feb. 20, was a natural fit for the service organization and the members who volunteered to help with their sponsorship dinner.

When asked to share his thoughts about his serving as an AAD volunteer, Kiwanis Club member Jerry Klosterboer provided the following thoughts on volunteerism.

“Better to serve than to be served. Better to give then to receive. It is a blessing to serve and give back,” he said.

His fellow Kiwanis Club members Don Borges, Margie Maxhimer, Laurie Rivas, Velma Schnoll (current Kiwanis president), and Barry and Christy Slocum must also share his feelings as they gave their time and efforts to spend three hours at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall hosting a free home style meal of Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, and fried zucchini and onion rings.

This fun and vibrant group of AAD volunteers was hands on with the dinners setup, serving and cleanup. In addition to bagging free food supplies (meats, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries), the AAD crew manned the serving line, gave out desserts and drinks, and helped the B&B volunteers with the meal’s take down and clean up. Their efforts reflect the goal of the international organization of changing the world, one community and one event at a time.

Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe and its members for all of the annual community scholarships awarded and the events that they sponsor to help their fellow community members.

Submitted by Bread & Broth