Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe sponsors Bread & Broth Adopt A Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe is very fortunate to have so many non-profit organizations that serve the needs of the members of our community who are struggling . The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe is one of those service organizations whose members strive to support and create positive opportunities for children “where they are nurtured and provided with support for them to survive.” In addition to hosting kid sock and coat drives, a holiday giving tree event, and sponsoring three youth clubs (just to name a few of their activities), the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe also sponsors a Bread & Broth Monday Meal yearly.

On Monday, August 19th, the Kiwanis Club hosted the evening dinner and Kiwanis members Jerry Klosterboer, Margie Kovarik-Maxhimer, John “Max” Maxhimer, and Deb and Tom Torvik served as the Kiwanis Club Adopt A Day volunteers. In addition to these five club members, two of the Bread & Broth volunteers for the third Monday of the month, Christy Slocum and Bob Harms, just happen to also be Kiwanis Club members. So, all together, seven Kiwanis Club members welcomed and treated the evening’s 121 dinner guests to a full-course, hot meal, and bags of food to take home for later in the week.

“It is better to give than to receive,” said Jerry. Adding that “it’s better to serve than to be served.” Obviously, a philosophy held by all of the Kiwanis Club members as they contribute many hours of their time to help others, especially children.

First-time AAD volunteer Max was also surprised by his experience. After spending two hours at the meal event, he found the experience “rewarding”. “People were very cordial, and the food was excellent!”

Kudos to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe members for their dedication to helping others and especially for their support of Bread & Broth’s mission to ease hunger in the community.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .