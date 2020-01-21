Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra host Bread & Broth dinner

Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra volunteers included (from left) Pat Frega, Carolyn Willford, Kelly Meyer, Bob Olsen and Sharon Seegelken.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra’s $300 sponsorship donation, Bread & Broth volunteers prepared and served another great dinner on Jan. 13..

Since the inception of B&B’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship program back in 2012, the Kiwanis Club has been adopting the second Monday dinner in the month of January for the past nine years. The Club was one of the first organizations to host an AAD and they have been a consistent supporter of B&B’s goal of easing hunger in our community.

Representing the Kiwanis Club were Pat Frega, Kelly Meyer, Bob Olsen, Sharon Seegelken, and Carolyn Willford who brought their ‘A’ game to help the B&B volunteers serve a tasty meal of pork loin, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and broccoli and pack and hand out food “giveaway” bags.

Kiwanis believe that by working together members can achieve what one can not accomplish alone. Their teamwork helped to feed 72 grateful dinner guests.

“We always enjoy our time helping B&B,” said Seegelken, in a press release. “They provide a valuable and needed service for our community and we are happy to be just a little part of this service.”

B&B is very grateful to the Kiwanis Club and their members for their monetary and personal time donations to help make this meal service possible.

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service information visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call Carol Gerard at 530-542-2876.

Submitted by Bread & Broth