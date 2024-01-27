Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra hosts Bread & Broth meal

From left to right: Bob Fiegel, Jesse Fiegel, Bonnie Fiegel, Cheryl Millham, Rich Dart, Nicholas Fiegel, Tom Millham.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra has been an annual Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor since the program’s inception over 12 years ago. The organization is known for its involvement in helping children, and through their Aktion Club, the organization provides leadership and service projects for adults living with disabilities.

On Monday, January 15th, members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra and the Aktion Club joined Bread & Broth volunteers to help serve the 89 dinner guests who came to enjoy a hot and tasty meal and receive bags filled with food to take home. In addition to the healthy food provided, the dinner guests also enjoy the companionship of their fellow diners and having a restaurant quality meal prepared, cooked, and served to them in a warm and welcoming environment.

To start the evening, Cheryl Millham, current club president, and Tom Millham past club president, arrived at St. Theresa Grace Hall to introduce club members Bonnie Fiegel and Rich Dart, also a past president, and Aktion club members Jesse and Nicolas Fiegel and their father, Bob Fiegel, to the Adopt A Day crew coordinator. Once everyone was signed in and joined together for a group picture, the AAD crew set to work helping with packing food bags and setting up the dessert and drink table.

It is a wonderful and happy experience serving others according to Bonnie Fiegel, “Sponsoring an Adopt A Day was a really good experience. We all felt useful while helping others.” For most AAD crew members manning the serving line and serving the drinks and desserts is the fun part of volunteering at the dinner. Interacting with the guests and the Bread & Broth volunteers is often the high point of the Monday Meal volunteer experience.

Kudos to the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra for their efforts to serve the community, especially the children through their involvement in Little League, reading programs, and Child ID service, to name a few Kiwanis projects. Bread & Broth appreciates their annual AAD sponsorships and enjoys having their members join us in serving a much-appreciated meal to those in need of a hot dinner and healthy food for later in the week.

For volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .