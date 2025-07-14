Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra Serves the Community

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Monday, June 30, the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra was the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor for Bread & Broth’s early evening Monday Meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall. As an international service organization, the Kiwanis members strive to strengthen their local community, and in particular, serve children.

Representing the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra at their sponsorship meal were Bob and Bonnie Fiegel and their sons Jesse and Nick. Jesse and Nick are members of the Kiwanis’ Aktion Club which is the organization’s official leadership program for adults living with disabilities. The Aktion Club strives to offer members community service opportunities which help them develop leadership skills while working with others to help those in need.

Volunteering as an Adopt A Day team member was a perfect opportunity to have the Fiegel family take part both as Kiwanis Club members and Aktion Club members to experience the mission of both organizations.

Arriving at 3 p.m., the Fiegel family joined the B&B volunteers setting up for the meal service, packing food giveaway bags with fresh fruit and vegetables, and arranging the food giveaway tables (meats, breads, pastries, salads, canned goods, etc.), to have everything in order for when the doors opened at 4 p.m. for the dinner guests.

A little before 4 p.m., Bob, Bonnie, Nick, and Jesse moved to the serving line in preparation of greeting the dinner guests and filling their dinner trays with BBQ chicken, oven fried potatoes, coleslaw, and baked beans. With 143 dinner guests attending the meal, the Fiegel’s were kept very busy until the meal service ended at 5:30 p.m.

“As a family, we believe in volunteering and we want to give back to the community,” shared Bonnie. “Being here tonight has been an amazing experience.” Jesse and Nick were very helpful and so thoughtful and kind to the dinner guests. The family as members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra and the Aktion Club truly represent the ideals of serving others. In addition to helping at the Monday Meal, the family also volunteers on a monthly basis with Bread & Broth’s B&B 4 Kids’ Program.

For information regarding donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org .