Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

Kiwanis Tahoe Sierra sponsored a Bread & Broth meal on July 25.

Provided

SOTUH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 2011, Bread & Broth implemented its Monday Meal “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” program. Over the past 12 years, many local individuals, families, organizations, and businesses have taken the opportunity to financially support a Monday dinner and send volunteers to help the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup, serving, and cleanup.

It is a wonderful opportunity to participate in feeding those in need and seeing the impact of the nutritious, full-course meals provided to the Monday Meal dinner guests.

Since 2013, the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra has been an annual AAD sponsor until the Monday Meal and AAD program were sidelined by the COVID pandemic. When the meal and the program resumed, the Kiwanis Club was anxious to once again partner with B&B and help provide a hot meal and bags of food to feed insecure folks in our community.

Sponsoring the July 25 Monday Meal, the club was represented by President Mike Foster, Marie Foster, secretary, Adrian Escobedo, vice president, Kelly Escobedo, Lt. governor and Patrick Frega, club member and regular B&B volunteer.

This group was a seasoned AAD crew, having volunteered at previous Kiwanis Monday Meal events. Their commitment to serving others was very evident as they performed the tasks needed to setup for and serve the ‘homey’ meatloaf/mashed potato/veggie dinner and the ‘take home’ good bags.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to help our community,” shared Adrian. “The community members that joined us today, were so polite, grateful, and happy. So proud to have the Kiwanis of Tahoe Sierra sponsor this tasty dinner. Thank you to Bread & Broth, and all the rest of the community members that make this meal happen.”