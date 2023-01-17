Kiwanis Club serves South Tahoe community

Kiwanis Club members helping Bread & Broth included (from left) Amy Christiaens, Heidi Mayerhofer, Mike Foster, Tom Millham and Cheryl Millham.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The mission of the Kiwanis International organization is to strengthen the community and serve children. In meeting these goals, the local Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra sponsors and participates in various service events such as their Kid’s Reading program, Backpack Giveaway, and Coats for Kids. Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship is also one of the community events that the Kiwanis Club supports on an annual basis.

This year, the club sponsored Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on Jan. 9 and sent a contingent of their club members to help the Bread & Broth volunteers provide a hot and very tasty meal to evening’s dinner guests. Kiwanis Club members Mike Foster and Tom and Cheryl Millham, all veteran AAD volunteers, were joined by first time AAD volunteers, Amy Christiaens and Heidi Mayerhofer.

Taking the opportunity to serve, they enthusiastically began the evening helping bag food giveaway bags containing dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and pastries, meat, and non-perishable food staples both purchased by and donated to B&B by local stores, including Pizza Hut, Raley’s (at the “Y”), Safeway (Johnson Blvd.) and Whole Foods.

“Happy to see how many local stores have contributed,” shared Amy. “I shop at those places and I like to see they are giving back to the community. It is why I am here also. To try and give back something to my community.”

Needless to say, Amy and her fellow Kiwanis Club members espouse the ideals of serving their community by giving their time and energy to help others. Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra for their works of charity with Bread & Broth and within the community as a whole.

Submitted by Bread & Broth