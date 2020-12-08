Kiwanis donates $8,000 to Boys and Girls Club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Kiwanis Club of South Lake Tahoe donated $8000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

The money will be split, $3,000 will be used to support ongoing operations and $5,000 will be used on their new building.

BGCLT has been serving children of essential workers and people going back to work in-person since June. It has remained open to support their members and families during the distanced and hybrid phases of learning.

“Staying open for full days this fall has added huge costs to the Club’s operating budget,” said Terri Arnold, club president in a press release. “This donation from the Kiwanis Club will really help us to meet those costs and keep fees for members as low as possible.”

The Kiwanis Club said they intend to donate $5,000 a year for five years to the new building fund, which will earn them a place on the donor wall inside the new building.

“We are so grateful to the Kiwanis Club for stepping up and being the first service Club in our region to pledge their commitment to the Club and our new building,” said Jude Wood, executive director. “The building is progressing well, but major donors like the Kiwanis Club are vital to ensuring that we can complete the building and provide our kids and community with the safe and high quality environment they deserve.”

Any business or individual interested in being a major donor to the Building Campaign can contact Jude Wood on 530-542-0838 or jwood@bgclt.org..