Knee Pain and Surgical Treatment

You don’t have to live with knee pain.

As one of the largest joints in our body, our knees endure a lot over a lifetime, making knee injuries and pain common, especially in our mountain community.

Knee injuries and pain can affect all ages and any fitness level. Vital for daily function, including sports and activities, knee pain can be debilitating and limiting.

What Causes Knee Pain?

There are many things that contribute to knee pain, among the most common are injuries, over-use, and arthritis.

Fortunately, you don’t have to live with knee pain. Orthopedic and sports medicine specialists have many ways to treat knee pain.

What Does Treatment Look Like?

After an examination and any diagnostic testing, initial treatment is usually conservative, utilizing:

· Rest

· Ice

· Anti-inflammatory medications or injections

· Rehabilitation (physical therapy)

· Platelet-rich plasma therapy

If your injury is severe or your knee has structural damage, surgery may be necessary.

You may also need surgery if your knee pain does not resolve with conservative treatment, especially in cases of osteoarthritis.

What Are Types of Knee Surgery?

Knee surgeries commonly involve arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique used to repair many different types of knee issues, or a knee replacement.

Arthroscopic Surgery – Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure orthopedic surgeons use to look at, diagnose, and treat problems inside your knee. An outpatient procedure, patients typically go home the same day.

Knee Replacement – During a knee joint replacement, your orthopedic surgeon removes any damaged parts of the knee joint and replaces them with new parts made of metal, ceramic, or plastic. The name is misleading, your surgeon does not replace the entire knee joint. Knee replacements are intensive procedures, but with medical advancements, many knee replacement patients are also able to go home the same day.

At Barton Health, surgeons can utilize the Mako SmartRoboticsTM system, which offers increased surgical precision in comparison to manual techniques.

Knee replacements do not last forever, most are expected to last 15-20 years; as a result, your age is considered when deciding between replacement surgery and other pain management options.

Knee pain doesn’t need to limit your life or the activities you want to do. Orthopedic specialists can help you get to the bottom of your pain and get you back on track.

Dr. Jeff Orr is an orthopedic surgeon with Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, treating patients throughout the Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley region.