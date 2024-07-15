Knight Monsters add a pair of forwards in Dodero & Robbins

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Chris Dodero and Adam Robbins for the 2024-25 season.

Dodero, 28, joins the Knight Monsters after playing the past two seasons overseas in Austria and Germany. Last season, Dodero posted 22 points (10g, 12a) in 28 games played with the Rosenheim Star Bulls (DEL-2), while also logging two assists in eight games with Austria’s Graz HC. The 5-9, 176-pound forward played the 2022-23 season in Austria as well with Ljubijana Olimpija HK, recording 30 points (10g, 20a) in 39 contests. Prior to his professional career, the Bloomingdale, Illinois resident also played five collegiate seasons at American International College (AIC) totaling 71 points (26g, 45a) in 134 games. Dodero played with current Knight Monsters teammates Blake Christensen and Brennan Kapcheck at AIC for four seasons.

Robbins, 26, heads to Tahoe after compiling 29 points (11g, 18a) in 30 appearances during his senior season at Princeton University. The 5-8, 154-pound forward accumulated 58 points (21g, 37a) during his four seasons at Princeton. The Alpine, New Jersey resident, also posted 58 points in 93 games during his junior career in the USHL with the Chicago Steel and the U.S. National U18 Team.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

