Knight Monsters add productive veteran forward Logan Nelson

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Logan Nelson for the 2024-25 season.

Nelson, 30, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the Knight Monsters lineup. Nelson has orchestrated three productive seasons with the Rapid City Rush totaling 173 points (60g, 113a) in 179 games played from 2021-2024. Nelson served as an alternate captain for the Rush during the 2021-22 season.

The 6-1, 210-pound center has totaled 372 points (139g, 233a) in 520 career ECHL games split in stints with several teams across the ECHL.

During the 2021-22 season, Nelson earned an AHL call-up with the Tucson Roadrunners, appearing in five games. The Rogers, Minnesota resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.