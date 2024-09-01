Knight Monsters add scoring prowess with the addition of forward Shane Bull

STATELINE, NV – The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Shane Bull for the 2024-25 season.

Bull, 24, comes to Tahoe after finishing the 2023-24 season with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, scoring one goal in eight games. He had a very strong career in NCAA D3 hockey with SUNY-Oswego, totaling 84 points (34g 50a) in 72 games over four seasons.

In his senior year, Bull finished fourth in D3 hockey with 22 goals scored and seventh with 42 total points. The Whitby, Ontario, Native played 31 games with the Corpus Christi IceRays in 2019 before his NCAA career and scored 17 points (10g 7a).

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:



Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Troy Loggins (F)

Logan Nelson (F)

Ryan Orgel (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

Eiljah Vilio (D)

Shane Bull (F)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit http://www.knightmonstershockey.com