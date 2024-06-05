Knight Monsters announce 2024-25 regular season game schedule; Hires head coach

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters has hired Alex Loh as the team’s first head coach. Loh brings a wealth of ECHL knowledge and experience to the Knight Monsters having served as a head coach and an assistant in the ECHL over the past eight seasons.

Loh joins the Knight Monsters after spending the past two seasons with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL). Loh served as an assistant coach for the Ghost Pirates from 2022-2024 before stepping in as Savannah’s interim head coach this past February. In that role, Loh helped guide the Ghost Pirates to a winning record in their final 31 games this past season recording 16 wins and earning points in 19 of those 31 contests.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters also announced the team’s complete 2024-2025 game schedule for their upcoming Inaugural Season set to begin in October.

The Knight Monsters will play a 72-game regular season schedule (36 home, 36 away). The team will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of ten Friday games, 11, Saturday games, six Sunday afternoon contests, four Wednesday games and five Thursday games.

All Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday home games will begin at 7:00 p.m., while all Friday home games are set for 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon games start at 3:00 p.m.

The Knight Monsters will open the season on the road on October 18th & 19th when they travel to Allen, Texas to take on the Americans.

The team’s home opener at the Tahoe Blue Event Center is set for Thursday, October 24th against the Jacksonville Icemen.

In addition to hosting all of their Mountain Division foes that is comprised of the Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder, the Knight Monsters will also play host to the South Division’s Jacksonville Icemen, the Fort Wayne Komets of the Central Division and the North Division’s Adirondack Thunder.

The Knight Monsters will travel for three out-of-division road trips to battle the Maine Mariners (North Division), Florida Everblades (South Division), and Iowa Heartlanders (Central Division).

The following is a complete listing of the Knight Monsters 2024-2025 Game Schedule:

**Home Games in Bold

*** Schedule is subject to change

**** All Times Pacific (PDT)

2024-25 Regular Season

Friday, October 18 at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Thursday, October 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night!)

Friday, October 25 vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 vs. Idaho, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1 vs. Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 vs. Idaho, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 at Utah, 2:10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13, vs. Tulsa, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 15, vs. Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Tulsa, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20 vs. Kansas City, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 22 at vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Kansas City, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, November 29 at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 8 at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, December 12 vs. Utah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Utah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 15 vs. Utah, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18 at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, December 20 at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, December 27 vs. Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 vs. Tulsa, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 vs. Tulsa, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 3 at Maine, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 at Maine, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 at Maine, 12:00 p.m.

Friday January 10 at Rapid City, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 at Rapid City, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 at Rapid City, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17 at Iowa, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at Iowa, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 at Iowa, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 24 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 vs. Fort Wayne, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29 at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Friday, January 31 at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 at Kansas City, 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 6 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 7 vs. Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 14 at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 21 at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at Florida, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 vs. Allen, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 vs. Allen, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 6 vs. Rapid City, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. Rapid City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 vs. Rapid City, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14 at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 at Idaho, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, March 21 at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 vs. Idaho, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 28 vs. Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Idaho, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 vs. Idaho, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 4 at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at Utah, 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Wichita, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 11 vs. Wichita, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Wichita, 7:00 p.m.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24 & 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center.