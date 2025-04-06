Knight Monsters Close Down Road Slate in Style with 7-0 Win

The Tahoe Knight Monsters finished off their final road series with a dominant seven-goal victory against the Utah Grizzlies. Jordan Papirny earned a shutout, Joe Fleming and Kaelan Taylor scored milestone goals, and 10 other skaters registered a point in the crushing win.

In the opening 32 seconds, Simon Pinard scored his 32nd goal of the season off a slick pass from Bear Hughes, who wasted no time to get on the scoreboard in his return from suspension.

Tahoe outshot Utah 16-9 in the first period and notched more high-danger chances, but Grizzlies netminder Vinny Duplessis turned them all away. The Knight Monsters also killed off a penalty to close down the first, part of a 3/3 night on the PK.

Hughes doubled Tahoe’s lead under four minutes into the second, rocketing a wrister past Duplessis for his second point of the game and 20th goal of the season. He now has 50 points on the campaign and is Tahoe’s fourth 20-goal scorer.

As the frame continued, Joe Fleming and Kaelan Taylor scored within 30 seconds of each other to double Tahoe’s lead to 4-0. Each strike carried extra importance, as it was Fleming’s first of the season and Taylor’s first of his pro career.

But the party was just getting started as Tahoe added three more goals in the final 20 minutes.

Logan Nelson, Troy Loggins, and Brennan Kapcheck all scored in the first ten minutes of the frame, with Patrick Newell notching the primary helper on the first two goals. And Loggins’ goal broke him out of an 11-game drought.

Jordan Papirny stopped all 36 shots for his fourth shutout this season, and was a massive part of Tahoe’s perfection on the penalty kill.

The Knight Monsters finish the regular season road slate with a strong 20-15-1 record and a 5-1 record in their final six road games. And they will look to carry the momentum to the last series of the regular season against Wichita, starting this Wednesday in Tahoe at 7 p.m.