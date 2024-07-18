Knight Monsters end guessing game, reveal affiliations, mascot, jerseys

The Knight Monsters unveiled their mascot, jerseys and affiliations Tuesday evening, July 16.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe’s brand new ECHL hockey team has announced an affiliation with the Vegas Golden Knights, and Henderson Silver Knights. The announcement wasn’t a surprise for many fans.

“I was definitely expecting the Knights to be the affiliate,” one young fan, Addi said, wearing a Golden Knights jersey at the unveil Tuesday night, July 16 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom.

The team’s hashtag and slogan #TessTheWaters provided a small ray on the mascot. A video revealed a blue creature walking towards Bally’s, then through its doors and finally outside the showroom. In sync with the video, light entered the darkroom as the widely lored Tahoe monster—Tessie—made its entrance through showroom doors and greeted guests from the back of the room, eventually making its way on stage.

“It definitely resonates with a lot of locals here,” Megan, a fan who drove from Reno for the event said, “we appreciate that.”

Observing Tessie’s accessories, she added, “I like that it has the face shield to reflect back to the affiliation with the Knights,” although she does wish the mascot was a little more teal than blue.

Tessie excited the crowds in one of three jersey’s also uncovered at the event.

“The black is my favorite,” Laura, a fan in line to purchase a jersey, said. “The lore about Tahoe Tessie is captured, I think, in that black one.”

Laura and her husband Rich reside in Denver, but have a house in Incline Village and are big time hockey fans, holding season tickets for the Colorado Avalanche. Now Knight Monster ticket holders as well, the Denver tie the team has with co-owner Tim Tebow, former Denver Bronco quarterback, only fueled their excitement to have a minor hockey team close by.

Rich said affiliate team jerseys often look almost identical to parent team jerseys. What he likes about the Knight Monsters’ black jersey is that although they use similar colors, there’s still a deviation. “They have their own identity,” Laura adds.

Golden Knights assistant general manager Andrew Lugerner said at the event, they hope to bring the success of southern Nevada to northern Nevada and detailed his last 20 minutes with the Stanley Cup. He had his two year old daughter in the shopping cart at the local grocery store in Las Vegas, along with the Stanley Cup. “Never,” Lugerner said, “have I stopped traffic like I did that day.”

Since their establishment as an expansion franchise in 2017, the Golden Knights have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in six of their seven seasons. In addition to winning the cup last year, they’ve won three Pacific Division titles and two Western Conference Championships.

Silver Knights general Manager Tim Speltz explained the three tier development system between the three Nevada teams. The Knight Monsters will embody step one, the Silver Knights step two and the NHL Golden Knights, step three. Nevada joins Pennsylvania and Québec as the only states/provinces with all three teams directly affiliated.

The Knight Monster head coach Alex Loh says he’s seen players from ECHL teams, climb the ladder to play and win the Stanley Cup.

Loh is making the move from the Ghost Pirates, having spent two seasons there, before accepting the role as head coach for the Knight’s new affiliate team, the Knight Monsters.

At the event, the head coach didn’t provide a 10 year plan for the team, “We want to put a winning hockey team on the ice right away.” He said the first signing of Anthony Collins shows that. The team has also agreed to terms with Blake Christensen, Brennan Kapcheck, and Nate Kallen.

“Gotta say, I love hearing those cheers right now,” the coach said acknowledging the cheers from the crowd, “there’s no question, it makes me excited for October.”

The Knight Monsters’ first game comes Oct. 24 at the Tahoe Blue Events Center against the Jacksonville Icemen. At Tuesday evening’s event, 100 days from the first game, co-owner David Hodges announced they only have 300 tickets remaining for that opening night. As one of the ECHL’s smallest arenas, they expect games to sell out almost every night.