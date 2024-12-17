Knight Monsters execute trade with Cincinnati, add former ECHL Champion Matt Murphy

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced that the team has traded forward Chris Dodero and defender Elijah Vilio for defender Matt Murphy from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Murphy has skated in 20 games this season for the Cyclones, scoring two goals and adding six assists. He has a proven pro hockey pedigree, having won an ECHL title as a member of the Fort Wayne Komets in 2021 and playing at a point per game pace with the Iowa Heartlanders in 2023.

He has also played 29 AHL games as a member of the Chicago Wolves, Belleville Senators, Providence Bruns, Abbotsford Canucks, and Iowa Wild, racking up nine assists in those contests.

Dodero and Vilio both played key roles for the Knight Monsters this season, with Dodero slotting in as a bottom-six forward and Vilio spending time on the third d-pairing. Dodero notched the second hat trick in franchise history against the Idaho Steelheads on November 27.

The Knight Monsters have won seven games in a row heading into the first of three games against the Utah Grizzlies on the road. Puck drop on Wednesday, December 18 is scheduled for 6:10 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/ .