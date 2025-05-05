Knight Monsters falter in game one in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Knight Monsters were unable to continue their postseason winning streak, dropping game one 5-3 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Sloan Stanick, Simon Pinard, and Jett Jones all scored power-play goals, but it wasn’t enough against a ferocious KC offense.

The opening frame went without a goal but showcased each side’s offensive prowess. Kansas City outshot Tahoe 23-12 with stellar netminding by Jesper Vikman and Jack LaFontaine on both ends of the ice, and both teams carded multiple high-danger scoring chances.

Despite being outplayed and outshot in the first, the Knight Monsters broke the ice on the power play with Stanick netting his first professional playoff goal. The middle frame was all Tahoe as they outshot Kansas City 13-6, however, the scoring action was yet to come.

After both teams got a feel for each other and got familiar with their playstyles, the horn was sounded a total of seven times in the third period. Tahoe scored two more power-play goals, with Simon Pinard and Jett Jones finding the back of the net. Pinard now has a five-game point streak this postseason totaling seven points in that span.

It wasn’t enough though, as Kansas City scored all five of their goals in the final frame, giving themselves a two-goal lead to end game one of the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. It was the most shots allowed by an opposing team for Tahoe as Kansas City fired 48 on goal and consistently dominated the offensive zone.

Despite the four goals let in, Vikman still put up an astounding .915% save percentage after saving 43 shots.

The Knight Monsters will look to get their first win of the series on Monday, May 5, at the Cable Dahmer Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Knight Monsters are embarking on their quest for the Kelly Cup in their inaugural season, and you can be there to experience all the action. Tickets for the second round are on sale at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs , presented by Thermal Technology .