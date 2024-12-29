Knight Monsters put Tulsa in a blender in 5-3 win

Knight Monsters v Tulsa Night Two.

STATELINE, Nev.- Day one of Margaritaville weekend in Tahoe definitely lived up to the billing.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters took down the Tulsa Oilers 5-3 in front of another sold-out crowd at the Tahoe Blue Event Center to break their three-game losing streak. Jett Jones scored twice, Anthony Collins fired up the fans with another fight, and Jordan Papirny made 29 of 32 saves in the win.

The fun started just minutes in, as Collins got into it with Tulsa forward Paxton Leroux for his second fight in as many days.

Tahoe was able to strike first in the opening frame with a goal from Jake Johnson, his first of the season. It was created on a crash play on the doorstep, and Johnson was there to tuck it in.

The first period ended with the Knight Monsters dominating shots on goal 17-3, but only leading 1-0 because of some great stops by Tulsa goalie Talyn Boyko.

In the second, both teams scored twice, with Logan Nelson ambushing the Oilers just nine seconds in with a partial breakaway goal to make it 2-0. Simon Pinard then tacked on a one-timer strike in transition to increase the lead to three.

But Tulsa clawed their way back with two goals in the final two minutes of the frame to make it 3-2 entering the third period.

The score would stay there until Jett Jones took a perfect pass from Troy Loggins and roofed it from the goalmouth for his 12th goal of the season. Just three minutes later, Michael Farren got that goal back for Tulsa to make it 4-3.

But Jones would seal the deal three minutes later with an empty netter to secure a huge Knight Monsters victory that catapulted them back to second in the Mountain Division. They will look for the series win on Sunday at 3 pm at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.