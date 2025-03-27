Knight Monsters return home in style with 5-1 win

STATELINE, Nev.- Winning at home is just more fun.

In their first home game in over two weeks, the Tahoe Knight Monsters took down the Idaho Steelheads 5-1. Logan Nelson scored twice, Jesper Vikman made 26 saves, and Tahoe scored four times in the third to secure a series-opening win.

The contest began with forward Anthony Collins starting in his 600th career ECHL game. He was the first player to be signed in Knight Monsters franchise history, and he has led Tahoe to an incredibly strong inaugural season.

In the first, the Steelheads got the scoring started with an early power play goal by Wade Murphy, who also scored against Tahoe in the series two weeks ago. It was Tahoe’s first PPG allowed since mid-February against Florida, and it was created on a great cross-ice passing sequence through the slot.

While the Knight Monsters were unable to tie up the game in the first, they did even up the pace of play as the period went on, and the buzzer sounded on a well-played frame by both squads.

Tahoe tied things up in the second period, as Logan Nelson cashed in on a crash play created by Troy Loggins on the doorstep. The goal was another example of Tahoe’s priority being getting in close to opposing netminders, and it came at the exact right time against Idaho.

No more goals were scored in the second period, as Vikman and Steelheads goalie Ben Kraws went save-for-save to close down the frame.

But that all changed in the third.

Tahoe scored four goals in the first eight minutes of hockey, the second time in their last three games they have dropped a four-spot in the third period. Nelson started the fun three minutes in with his second goal of the game, on a fantastic end-to-end play that he finished with a beautiful forehand past Kraws.

Just over a minute later, Sloan Stanick snuck a nifty backhand past Kraws as he shaded from below the goal line to the slot for his seventh goal in the season series against Idaho and 26th overall this season.

After a Bear Hughes missile made it 4-1, trade acquisition Adrien Bisson fired a point shot that deflected in off an Idaho stick for his first goal as a Knight Monsters in his home debut.

The final minutes ticked down with Tahoe dominating the sheet, and the game ended with the Knight Monsters winning game one of the series and setting the tone for what promises to be a great week of hockey.

With the victory, Tahoe’s magic number to clinch the playoffs is now nine, and there are multiple clinching scenarios that could take place this week.

The series continues on Friday, March 28, with puck drop at the Tahoe Blue Event Center scheduled for 7:30 p.m.