Knight Monsters take Savannah to school with 2-1 victory on School Day
STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates in their return to Stateline on Thursday, Nov. 20 by a 2-1 final score.
In the first period, the new kid in class, Jordan Gustafson, received a beautiful feed on the doorstep from Devon Paliani to tally his first professional goal in his first professional game to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters after the first.
In the second, Tahoe extended their lead thanks to a power play goal from Trent Swick, who used his long reach to wrap one past Michael Simpson on the far side and put the Knight Monsters up 2-0 headed into the third period.
In the final frame, Savannah gained some momentum with a power play goal from Nicholas Zabaneh in the final six minutes of regulation. But in the end, it was Knight Monsters’ goaltender Cameron Whitehead who earned an A+ on his report card, stopping 44 of 45 Ghost Pirates shots to give Tahoe a 2-1 victory.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 21, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Sustainability Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit http://www.knightmonstershockey.com
