Knight Monsters trade with Maine for Defender Jake Stevens

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced that defender Jake Stevens was traded from Maine to Tahoe for future considerations.

Stevens, 28, played in nine games for Maine this season starting in January without notching a point. He split time last year with the Orlando Solar Bears and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, totaling three goals and six assists in 35 games played.

The 6-2, 220-pound blueliner spent five years in the NCAA (four with St. Lawrence, one with LIU) and skated in 149 games, scoring 11 goals and adding 46 assists.

Jake Stevens Provided

He began his pro career in 2022 with Iowa and scored his first professional goal on April 6 against the Wheeling Nailers.

The acquisition of Stevens continues a trend for Tahoe, who also traded for defenders Matt Murphy and Slava Demin earlier on this season.

The Knight Monsters begin a three-game home series against the Adirondack Thunder where they will be rebranded to the Golden Monsters. Puck drop on Thursday; February 6 is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/ .