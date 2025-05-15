Knight Monsters unveil schedule for the 2025-26 season

STATELINE, Nev. – Following an incredibly successful inaugural season that featured a playoff berth and a first-round sweep, the Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights have released their schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The 72-game slate begins with Opening Knight on October 17, 2025, a 7:00 pm home date against the Idaho Steelheads and the first of a three-game series to kick off the season. The first road game of the campaign is in Tulsa on October 24, one of a two-game set that concludes on October 26.

All home games are scheduled for 7:00 pm, with the exceptions being Sunday 3:00 pm games and a 10:30 am start for School Day against Savannah on Thursday, November 20.

Tahoe will face off against five new teams this season as well: The Greensboro Gargoyles, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Bloomington Bison, Toledo Walleye, and the Cincinnati Cyclones. The trip to Greensboro will be a matchup of two of the newest teams in the ECHL, while the contest in Bloomington on January 28 will be between the two expansion teams from this past season.

On January 23, following the All-Star Break, the Knight Monsters will get a chance at revenge on the Kansas City Mavericks, the team that eliminated them in the postseason, in the first of a two-game series at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mountain Division Breakdown.

Nine vs. Idaho (Six Home, Three away). 7-5 record last season.

Eight vs. Tulsa (Three Home, Five Away). 7-1-1-1 record last season.

Fourteen vs. Rapid City (Six Home, Eight Away). 4-1-1 record last season.

Five vs. Wichita (Three Home, Two Away). 1-4-0-1 record last season.

Five vs. Allen (Three Home, Two Away). 4-1 record last season.

Nine vs. Utah (Six Home, Three Away). 6-4 record last season.

Seven vs. KC (Three Home, Four Away). 2-3-1 record last season.

Total: 57 games (30 Home, 27 Away). 31-19-3-2 record last season.

1645 club season ticket memberships are available for the 2025-26 season. And if you are interested in bringing a group out to a game, please fill out this form. The Knight Monsters tested the waters in their inaugural season, and now in year two it’s time to descend.