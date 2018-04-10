Knitters Guild of Incline Village donates 73 purple infant hats for shaken baby campaign

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — More than 70 hand-knit and crocheted infant hats were recently delivered to the National Shaken Baby Campaign by members from the Knitters Guild of Incline Village.

These hats will be given to new parents at Tahoe Forest Hospital via the Child Abuse Prevention Council and the Truckee Family Council.

"We regularly donate handmade layettes to Tahoe Forest Hospital," explained Linda Brooke, a long-time Knitters Guild member, explained in the release. "We had been asked by Susan Train from the neo-natal unit at Tahoe Forest Hospital if we could participate in their Shaken Baby Campaign, since April has been designated an awareness month. Our members went above and beyond what we had originally anticipated in terms of number of hats."

The National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome (www.dontshake.org) has identified a Purple Crying program as an evidence-based shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma (SBS/AHT) prevention program available since 2007.

The program has two aims: to support parents and caregivers in their understanding of early increased infant crying; and to reduce the incidence of SHB/AHT. The program approaches SBS/AHT and infant abuse prevention by helping parents and caregivers understand the frustrating features of crying in normal, healthy infants that can lead to shaking or abuse.

The program provides the opportunity for parents to learn about the crying characteristics from over 50 years of research on normal infant crying conducted by Dr. Ronald G. Barr, and other scientists worldwide.

Started in 2002 by a small group of women who belonged to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, the Knitters Guild of Incline Village has become an important outreach to the community. Several hundred items are handmade and donated to numerous organizations each year, including layettes for newborns at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, blankets for Long Term Care patients; hats, sweaters, scarves, mittens and other warm items are distributed via Project Mana in Incline Village or taken to the North Tahoe Family Resource Center in Kings Beach.

The American Cancer Society in Reno is grateful for chemo caps, made of very soft yarn for patients undergoing chemotherapy. The Senior Center in Truckee is always pleased to receive blankets, slippers, lap robes, and such, and warm hats are supplied to the Incline Elementary School counselors for children who need them.

Anyone with basic knitting and crocheting ability is welcome to join the Guild, and if those skills need refreshing, members of the Guild can help. Patterns, yarn, needles and crochet hooks are always available.

This article was submitted by the Knitters Guild of Incline Village, whose members live in Incline Village. Women in Tahoe City and Truckee also have joined the Guild, which meets every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. in the library of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, Nevada. The Guild members are also part of the Incline Village After-School Program as they teach knitting and crocheting at Incline Elementary School. For further information, contact Millie Szerman at 775-833-3311 or MillieSz746@gmail.com.