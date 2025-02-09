Thank You, EpicPromise, for Supporting Achieve Tahoe!

On behalf of Achieve Tahoe, we want to say THANK YOU to Vail Resorts and the EpicPromise grant for their generous support in providing season passes and daily lift tickets for our participants, volunteers, and staff. Achieve Tahoe taught over 2,500 winter lessons in our 23-24 season, and the EpicPromise grant allows us to continue to serve hundreds of people with disabilities this 24-25 winter season. This invaluable contribution directly supports our mission of building health, confidence, and independence in people with disabilities through outdoor recreation.

With these resources, people with disabilities have the opportunity to experience the joy of skiing and snowboarding and access the magic of the Sierra Nevada.

Thank you, EpicPromise, for making adaptive recreation accessible to our community, and helping to create a more inclusive Tahoe. Your generosity helps us continue to enrich lives, one run at a time.

With gratitude,

The Achieve Tahoe Team