The South Lake Tahoe Library just wrapped up our Summer Reading Challenge, which encouraged children, teens, and adults to read all summer long. El Dorado County patrons logged a total of 41,391 books, and over 1.5 million minutes this summer! South Lake Tahoe Library patrons logged 8,938 of those books and earned 570 prizes.

This summer we had three performers scheduled for children and their caregivers to enjoy. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we had to reschedule Magician Brian Scott for after our challenge. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 28th at 2 pm to catch this performance at the South Lake Tahoe Library!

We would like to thank the South Tahoe Optimist Club for sponsoring Wild Things, and Magician Brian Scott. Our other performer, The Science Wizard, as well our prizes were generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Thank you as well to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe, Lift Literature, Marcella Foundation, and SUP Tahoe – Stand Up Paddle for additional support with the grand prizes.

On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library, we want to say thank you again to these organizations for supporting our library and the community that we serve.

Sincerely,

South Lake Tahoe Library Staff