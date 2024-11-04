Kudos
We wanted to give a huge public shoutout to all of you who opened up your wallets and checkbooks and helped us claim the second place spot for fundraising for his years Dancing with the Tahoe Stars.
Thanks to your generosity and kindness, Karlee and I raised $32,846 to benefit TAP and the ability to keep live performing arts and music in our schools for years to come.
Thank you to all our 2024 sponsors. Thank you to all those who also bought tickets and tables and came out to support and cheer us on.
You came through for us Tahoe and we will never forget it.
Our phenomenal 2024 sponsors and donors:
- Nicole Smith South Lake Brewing Company
- Dr. David and Karen Borges
- Karl Koeppen
- Dylan Hastings
- Bryan Finkel
- Jeanette Riva
- Cristi Keegan
- Ron and Barbara McKusick
- Deb Howard
- BrandyMarshall/Guild Mortgage
- McP’s Irish Pub
- Kyle Swanson
- Candace Hansen
- Aaron Zeff
- Mike Bradford
- Doug Bourne
- Marika Weseloh
- Pradip Patel-Black Jack Inn
- Sierra Tahoe Ready Mix
- A Massage For all Seasons
- Jason and Kimberly Crowley
- Carol Chaplin
- Albert Torres
- Nate and Jen Almeida
- Sprouts Cafe
- Tony Gooding
- Laub & Laub
- Ski Run Boat Company
- East Peak Dental
- Schiller Foundation
- G-Pro Construction
- Griffith Construction
- Deputy Sheriff Association of El Dorado
- South Tahoe Refuse
- Lukins water
- South Lake Tahoe Fire Association
- Johnson Real Estate Group
- Tahoe Green
- South Side Auto Body
- Bob Hassett
- Lake Tahoe Pizza Company
- Casey’s American Cantina
- Locals Choice Hair Salon
- Alpine Carpet One
- Ed Cook Tree Service
- The Loft
- F&B INC.
- Cannablue
- Dustin & Kim Evans
- So. Lake Tahoe Police Officers Association
- Casteel Family- Shops at Heavenly Village
- Ron Gall
- Kellee and Kade Koeppen
- Kemper Hendrick & Cory Lobato
- Ted & Amber Kennedy
- Tom & Mary Davis
Forever grateful,
Team Grit and Grace
(JT Davis and Karlee Koeppen).
