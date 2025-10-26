Kudos: Barton Health

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) sincerely thanks Barton Health for its presentation to the Board of Education on October 9, 2025, and for the generous donation of “Stop the Bleed” kits to LTUSD schools.

During the meeting, Barton Health representatives Megan Roesch, Carla Adams, and Haley Davis shared an overview of the Barton Level III Trauma Center, the only designated trauma center within the Tahoe Basin. They highlighted their ongoing commitment to community safety and injury prevention. Barton’s trauma team serves more than 1,000 patients annually. The American College of Surgeons recognizes it as a verified trauma center, providing critical care that significantly reduces morbidity and mortality in our community.

The donated Stop the Bleed kits equip LTUSD schools with vital resources and training that empower staff to respond quickly in emergencies. Ms. Roesch noted that all school nurses were certified in “Stop the Bleed” during Spring 2025. These kits and the accompanying education align with Barton Health’s preparedness and community well-being mission.

“On behalf of our students, staff, and families, we thank Barton Health for their partnership and their ongoing dedication to the safety of our schools and the greater South Lake Tahoe community,” said Superintendent Todd Cutler.