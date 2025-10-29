Kudos: Beckett Tavern Hosts BGCLT’s Spooktacular Pumpkin Party, raising $1,000 for Local Youth
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Beckett Tavern hosted the first-ever BGCLT Spooktacular Pumpkin Party on Sunday, October 26th, helping raise $1,000 for local youth.
Despite the cold, windy, and rainy weather, families and community members showed up in costume and in full support of the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. Guests enjoyed food and drink specials, pumpkin carving, and plenty of festive fun; even a rainbow made an appearance to cap off the celebration.
“It was an absolute pleasure to host the Pumpkin Party! We were thrilled to be part of such a wonderful community event and are so glad everyone had a great time. It was a great success all around, and we’re really proud to have contributed,” said James McCoy, Food & Beverage Director at Beckett Tavern.
Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is deeply grateful for Beckett Tavern’s generosity and community spirit. As the first pumpkin party fundraiser for BGCLT, the Club hopes to continue this new tradition each holiday season, bringing families together to celebrate and support local youth.
