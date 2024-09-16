Kudos: Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe thanks Vail Resorts EpicPromise

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe (BGCLT) would like to thank Heavenly Ski Resort and Vail Resorts EpicPromise for their continuous generosity towards the Club. A long standing supporter of the Club, EpicPromise has awarded BGCLT a grant each year for the past eight years. This year, the Club received a $20,000 cash grant from EpicPromise, along with a three-year commitment and a range of in-kind donations.

“EpicPromise provides unique in-kind gifts for our many fundraisers throughout the year, including the Holiday Sausage Party and the annual Golf Classic,” said the Club’s Development Director Aimi Xistra. “We are truly thankful for their continued support of our fundraising efforts, which gives our Tahoe youth an opportunity to experience ‘Peak Moments’ at our Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.”

Beyond supporting our fundraisers, EpicPromise also presents Club members with the chance to experience the mountain and enjoy its exciting excursions during both winter and summer.

EpicPromise supplied the Club with ski and snowboard tickets and lessons for their Winter Recreation Program. “For many members, it was their first time on the Tahoe slopes,” said Program Director Ali Eller. “By the end of the program, members were confidently navigating the mountain and left with memories they’ll never forget.”

The Epic Discovery Camps at Heavenly Ski Resort offer another incredible summer program, featuring activities such as a climbing wall, tubing, gemstone panning, and the mountain coaster.

“This year was unforgettable,” said Eller. “With beautiful weather and the kids’ great energy, it was a fantastic experience. We’re deeply grateful to Vail Resort EpicPromise for their ongoing support and for allowing us to enjoy all the fun at high altitude.”