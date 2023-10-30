Kudos: Community Health Fair

Barton Health, in partnership with Lake Tahoe Unified School District and El Dorado County, hosted

the second annual Community Health Fair event on October 19. The organizers extend a heartfelt ‘thank-you’ to the many community partners who provided health resources and education to over 350 community members in attendance.

Interactive booths were hosted by Lake Tahoe Unified School District, El Dorado County, Family Resource Center, EDC Hub, A Balanced Life, El Dorado Smiles, El Dorado County Health & Human Services, Catalyst Community, Tacos Por Favor, Early Head Start, Live Violence Free, Boys & Girls Club, Liberty Utilities, Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids (TASK), CalFresh Healthy Eating, Sierra Child & Family Wellness Centers, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Tahoe Homeless Coalition, and Encompass Youth.

In addition, Barton Health providers from a variety of services enjoyed the opportunity to connect directly with community members. Service lines included Nutrition, Population Health, Barton Community Health Center, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Primary Care, Language Access Services, Covered California, Sports Medicine, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program, Audiology, Education, and Lactation Education.

Community health and collaboration is foundational to Barton’s mission. We are proud to serve our community and we have immense gratitude for the commitment of the partners involved in this effort. We look forward to creating a healthier community, together.