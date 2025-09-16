Kudos for kindness: Liberty Utilities fulfills $55,000 pledge to support Angel of Tahoe Clubhouse

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe announced that Liberty Utilities has fulfilled their $55,000 pledge to the Building Bright Futures Campaign, helping make the Angel of Tahoe Clubhouse a reality. Their generous contribution sponsored the Collaborative Room, a space designed to bring students together for learning, teamwork, and growth.

The Collaborative Room is home to many activities from special meetings to our unique sewing program. In a way, it is reflective of its sponsor in the ability to collaborate with multiple entities when faced with challenges that one cannot tackle alone.

Provided

This is a safe space where Tahoe youth feel empowered to create and share. This collaborative space was made possible by a generous donation from our local Liberty Utilities.

“The community came together to fund the Angel of Tahoe Clubhouse and Liberty Utilities stepped up to sponsor the Collaborative Room,” said Aimi Xistra-Rich, Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. “We are so thankful for their support of our Tahoe youth and community. The Collaborative Room serves kids in the community from not only Boys & Girls Club, but also Mt. Tallac High School and the Independent Learning Academy.”

Learn more at bgclt.org .