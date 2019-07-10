Kudos: Local healthcare agencies promote wellness at Warm Room (opinion)

Thanks to the support of local health organizations, the Tahoe Warm Room was able to help 113 children, women and men during the region’s severe winter months. Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless assisted 24 individuals with finding permanent housing.

Barton Health and El Dorado County Public Health Department are cooperative partners with Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless to promote healthy living for guests at the Warm Room. Each season, these agencies continue their involvement to support health and wellness during the winter for those in need.

Local podiatrist, Dr. Patricia Ferraro and her team of wound care nurses and students came to the Warm Room to assist guests two times per month. Foot baths and skin exfoliation were accompanied by discussions focusing on keeping cold, damp feet healthy in the winter and the maintaining dry footwear and socks. Footwear type, properly fitting shoes and boots, and sock materials play a role in healthy foot care.

Individuals from the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness donated their time to serve a special holiday meal and organized a successful winter supply drive by employees. Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless depends on community members to gather and donate winter gear. Jackets, hats, gloves, wool socks, boots, snow pants are essentials and were in high demand this winter, due to the cold temperatures, wet and snowy conditions, and the lengthy winter season.

El Dorado County Public Health Department also participated in community outreach initiatives. Nurses visited the Warm Room to provide immunizations to guests. This public health campaign prevents illness and improves the lives of our guests and the broader community.

The South Lake Tahoe Warm Room closed for the fourth annual season on April 12. The Warm Room served 113 unduplicated individuals during this cold and snowy winter and provided 3,044 shelter bed nights.

We appreciate all our volunteers who dedicated over 776 hours to this project this winter.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless